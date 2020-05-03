ValuEngine Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:ABC traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $86.38. 1,120,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

