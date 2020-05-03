ValuEngine Downgrades Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Sell

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 32,783,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,073,262. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 593,788 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 48.9% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 16.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 101,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

