ValuEngine Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.25.

CPA stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,631. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

