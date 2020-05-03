ValuEngine Lowers Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,579. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6,298.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.