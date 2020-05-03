ValuEngine Lowers Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:ENZ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,579. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
