ValuEngine Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.80. 1,880,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.