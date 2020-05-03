Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,925,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

