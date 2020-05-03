Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.