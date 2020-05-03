Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 177.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.