Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

VOO stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

