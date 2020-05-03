Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

