Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of WCN opened at C$118.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$139.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$122.46.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.