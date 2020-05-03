WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

