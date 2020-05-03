Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Issues Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.34. 968,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,608. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

