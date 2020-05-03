Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Earnings Results

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.14 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.14-0.15) EPS.

Shares of WK stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

