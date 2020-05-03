Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.15–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.3-80.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.83 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.14-0.15) EPS.

NYSE:WK opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 94.66% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

