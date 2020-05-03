Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 517.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. BTIG Research began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263. 56.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,039.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 624,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,986. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

