Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Brokerages expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to report $845.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $840.60 million to $850.00 million. Southwest Gas posted sales of $833.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%.

SWX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 358,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $92.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

