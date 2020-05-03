Zacks: Analysts Set $18.25 Price Target for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 405,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $331,734. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $229.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

