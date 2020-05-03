Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, reaching $234.20. 1,896,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average of $228.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

