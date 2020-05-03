Zacks: Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given $73.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 15.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $73.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on CMD. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $93.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.20 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantel Medical will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

