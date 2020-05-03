Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

