Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
