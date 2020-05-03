Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Hold

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCMYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 38,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,633. The stock has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. NTT Docomo has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

