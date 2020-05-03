Zacks Investment Research Lowers NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NTT Docomo to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NTT Docomo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:DCMYY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 38,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.01. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

