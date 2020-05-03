Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,155 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Zoetis worth $344,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

ZTS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.53. 1,738,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

