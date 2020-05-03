Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 289.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $127.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

