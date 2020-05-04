55I LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 480.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

