55I LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

55I LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after purchasing an additional 609,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

