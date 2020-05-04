55I LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

55I LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 4,369,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,838. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

