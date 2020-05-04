55I LLC Purchases 17,155 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,082 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

