55I LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

55I LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 3,869,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,352. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

