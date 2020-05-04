77,030 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $58.03. 4,376,082 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

