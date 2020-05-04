Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,297. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

