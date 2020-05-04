AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lifted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,994. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

