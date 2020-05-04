Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,509.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,259 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,261 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.11. 2,372,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.86. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

