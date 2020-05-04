Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,109,000 after buying an additional 1,017,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $324,394,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $52.56. 62,391,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,701,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.