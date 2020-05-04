Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $52.61 and last traded at $52.56, approximately 62,451,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 75,998,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

