Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Holdings Cut by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC reduced its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Alico accounts for about 2.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 1.04% of Alico worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALCO. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.