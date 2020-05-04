Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2,500.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

AMZN stock traded up $29.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,315.99. 4,852,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

