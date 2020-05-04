Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,650.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,548.16.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $29.95 on Friday, reaching $2,315.99. 4,852,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,066.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,913.29. The company has a market cap of $1,148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

