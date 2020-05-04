Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.