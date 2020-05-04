ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 88,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

