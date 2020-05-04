ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 188,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $38.97. 88,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.04. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $86.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit