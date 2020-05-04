Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $350.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.16. 33,333,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,707,254. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

