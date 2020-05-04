Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,457 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.26. 3,746,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

