Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,934. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

