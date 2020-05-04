Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 609 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $11.16 on Monday, reaching $269.57. 1,240,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.31. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.85.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

