Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.46. 30,674,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

