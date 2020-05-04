Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,565,374 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,625,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 8.3% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.15% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,577,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,688,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,628,096 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 584,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,481,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

UBER stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 23,390,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,115,223. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion and a PE ratio of -3.27.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.