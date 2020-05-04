Brokerages Anticipate Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $32.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.25 million and the lowest is $26.91 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $24.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $133.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $142.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $138.26 million, with estimates ranging from $124.37 million to $152.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%.

BFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.74. 30,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

