Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.12. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 100,271 shares changing hands.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $533.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares in the company, valued at $588,439.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 77.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 104.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

