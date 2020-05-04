Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. 8,444,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.